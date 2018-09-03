SPPU removes chapter on builder DSK from commerce syllabus

The University (SPPU) has removed a chapter on city-based real estate developer D S Kulkarni, an accused in a multi-crore cheating case, from the commerce curriculum for under-graduate course.

The chapter on titled " in Real Estate Business" was part of "Yashogatha", a textbook written by Dr P C Shejwalkar for Marathi subject for the first year B.Com course, a said tonight.

and his kin including wife Hemanti, son and daughter-in-law, besides senior officials of the DSKDL Group, are in jail in connection with the cheating case.

In view of the present cheating case, some political parties and organisations had approached the varsity to exclude the chapter from the curriculum.

"A review committee was set up and as per its report, the varsity has decided to exclude the chapter on from its curriculum of first year B.Com. The chapter will not be taught to the students from this academic year (2018-19)," the SPPU said.

Similarly, a chapter on Kulkarni in third year B.Com's Business Entrepreneurship special paper has also been removed from this academic year, he said.

Both the chapters described the journey of Kulkarni who started his business in a difficult condition and went on to become one of the successful in the city.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Police had filed a 37,000-page chargesheet against Kulkarni and his wife on charges of committing a Rs 2043.18 crore fraud by collecting funds from investors on promise of good premium and duping them, in May this year.

The total scam is worth Rs 2043.18 crore wherein the accused floated nine different firms to siphon off the funds collected from 33,000 investors and fixed-deposit holders who were promised good returns on their FDs, as per the chargesheet.

