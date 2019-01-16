Spurs defender Aurier released after arrest on suspicion of assault

defender was arrested on suspicion of assault after police were called to his home near but released without charge, reports said on Wednesday.

reported that the international, 26, was taken into custody on Saturday and missed Tottenham's 1-0 defeat by Manchester United at Wembley the following day.

Police issued a statement to AFP saying: "A 26-year-old man... was arrested on suspicion of ABH (actual bodily harm) and has been released with no further action."



A spokesman quoted by newspaper said: "We are aware of an incident concerning this weekend. The was released without charge."



The former Paris Saint-Germain player, who has played 12 times for Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs side this season, received a suspended two-month prison sentence after an assault on a outside a Paris nightclub in 2016.

He was also suspended by PSG for making a homophobic slur against former in a

