Strong squall hits Delhi, flight services affected: All you need to know

-
ALSO READ
Immigration servers resume operations at Delhi airport, six flights delayed
Heavy rains lash Delhi, IGI airport suspends services for 24 minutes
Monsoon to arrive late on June 4, 15% chance of drought, says Skymet
Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal
IndiGo and SpiceJet to shift operations to Delhi's terminal 3 from Sept 5
-
A strong squall with winds gusting up to 88 kilometres per hour hit the national capital on Friday evening, affecting flight operations, officials said.
Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the squall hit the city around 6.40 pm.
"Due to bad weather in Delhi, eight planes were diverted to Lucknow and Jaipur," an official at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here said.
Skymet weather, a private company providing weather forecast, said rain or thundershower might occur in areas adjoining Delhi such as Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Sonipat.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU