Sri Lanka recover to post 232 for nine against England

Former scored an unbeaten 115-ball 85 to guide to a modest 232 for nine against hosts England in their fixture here Friday.

Mathews starred in two crucial partnerships, adding 71 and 57 runs with Kusal Mendis (46) and Dhananjaya de Silva (29) for the fourth and sixth wickets, respectively, as recovered from a disastrous start.

Mathews had five hits to the fence and a six in his innings.

Avishka Fernando, too, contributed to the team score with a 39-ball 49.

England dished out a disciplined effort with the pace duo of Jofra (3/52) and (3/40) taking three wickets each. (2/45) took two wickets, while (1/22) scalped one.

Electing to bat, were reduced to 3 for 2 in 2.2 overs after and Woakes struck early, removing (1) and Kusal Perera (2) in three balls.

Fernando then blasted six fours and two sixes, sharing some valuable runs with Mendis. But an upper cut gone wrong saw Sri Lanka lose Avishka Fernando (49) and slip to 62 for three in 12.5 overs.

Mathews joined Mendis and brought up the team hundred in 23.2 overs.

However, leg-spinner Rashid struck twice, removing Mendis and new man (0), as Sri Lanka slumped to 133 for five in the 30th over.

Mathews and Dhananjaya then resurrected Sri Lanka and took the team close to the 200-mark.

Once Dhananjaya was removed by in the 44th over, it was a lonely battle for Mathews.

