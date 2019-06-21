Puducherry power tussle: SC extends restrain order on Puducherry govt till July 10

The Friday extended its earlier order till July 10, restraining the government from implementing any cabinet decisions having financial implications.

A vacation bench of justices and said that the issue requires to be heard at length and therefore it is listing the plea before a regular bench.

"These matters need to be heard on regular basis and we, therefore, adjourn for hearing on July 10, 2019, along with all The interim directions to continue till the next date," the bench said.

government told the apex court that it has taken three cabinet decisions--distribution of free rice to all ration card holders in the Union Territory, renaming a department and auctioning of a sick factory.

Kapil Sibal, appearing for the government, said out of these three decisions taken, free distribution of rice to all ration card holders can be allowed as the scheme has been running for the last ten years.

Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Kiran Bedi, said the scheme cannot be allowed as it will be a modification of an earlier order and has a huge financial implication.

He said earlier free rice was distributed to only BPL (below poverty line) card holders but now the in its populist move wants to give free rice to all the ration card holders.

The top court had on June 4 directed the Puducherry government, led by V Narayanasamy who is at loggerheads with Bedi, not to implement any decision, having financial implications, that may be taken at the Cabinet meeting of in the June 7.

The application filed by the Centre and Bedi had sought a direction for restoring the situation prevailing before the April 30 verdict which held that the "cannot interfere" in the day-to-day affairs of the elected government in the Union Territory.

The Centre and the had contended that if the situation prevailing before the high court's verdict was not restored, the was likely to come to a standstill.

The bench had then said, "Till the next date of hearing of the present application, it is directed that any decision in the Cabinet meeting to be convened on June 7, 2019 having financial implication/implications or with respect to any transfer of the lands shall not be implemented."



"However, it shall be without prejudice to the rights and contentions in the main special leave petition as well as in the present application".

On May 10, the apex court had sought response from MLA K Laksminarayanan, on whose petition the high court had delivered the April 30 verdict, on the pleas filed by the Centre and Bedi.

On April 30, the had allowed a plea filed by Laksminarayanan and set aside the two communications issued in January and June 2017 by the "elevating" the powers of the

Referring to the judgement on the tussle between and Anil Baijal, the high court had said that restrictions imposed on government of are not applicable to the government of Puducherry.

"The cannot interfere in the day-to-day affairs of the government. The decision taken by the and the is binding on secretaries and other officials," it had said.

Laksminarayanan had claimed in his plea before the high court that the was interfering in the day-to-day administration of the territorial government, its policies and programmes.

