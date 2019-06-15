JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Will go into AN-32 crash, ensure such incidents don't reoccur: IAF chief

CM Narayanasamy urges Centre to accept Puducherry's statehood demand
Business Standard

Sri Lanka releases 18 Indian fishermen

Press Trust of India  |  Colombo 

Sri Lanka has released 18 Indian fishermen arrested for illegally fishing in the Sri Lankan waters, an official said on Saturday.

The fishermen, who were held off the coast of Point Pedro two months ago by the Sri Lankan Navy, were freed by a court here on Friday.

"They are now to be handed over to the immigration officials for repatriation to India," the official said.

Illegal fishing by Indians in the Sri Lankan waters have been a recurring problem and has figured at high level talks between the two neighbours.

However, the Navy says there has been a marked decrease in the number of cases compared to a few years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU