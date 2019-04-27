JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Peace in Korean peninsula depends on US, Kim Jong-un tells Vladimir Putin

No US visas for Pakistanis? Trump admin imposes sanction on Islamabad
Business Standard

Sri Lanka troops raid terror 'safe house', kill two suspected IS gunmen

Gunmen opened fire on troops when they attempted to storm the house in the town of Kalmunai, spokesman Sumith Atapattu said

AFP/PTI  |  Colombo 

Sri Lanka declares Emergency: Why hardliner Buddhists are targeting Muslims
The Sri Lanka government has deployed heavily-armed police commandos in Kandy. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan security forces raided a safe house of Islamic State affiliated militants in the east of the country and killed at least two men in an exchange of fire, the military said Saturday.

Gunmen opened fire on troops when they attempted to storm the house in the town of Kalmunai, spokesman Sumith Atapattu said.

"In our retaliatory fire, two gunmen were killed," he said adding that a civilian caught in the crossfire was also killed.
First Published: Sat, April 27 2019. 08:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU