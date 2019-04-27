Sri Lanka troops raid terror 'safe house', kill two suspected IS gunmen

-
ALSO READ
Easter blasts: Sri Lanka imposes emergency as death toll mounts to 290
Sri Lanka seeks global assistance, stability after Easter blasts kill 215
Impact on Sri Lanka tourism post attacks may be short-lived: Travel firms
Sri Lanka blasts highlights: 290 killed in attacks, 8 Indians among dead
Sri Lanka bombings: Another blast heard in Pugoda town of Colombo
-
Sri Lankan security forces raided a safe house of Islamic State affiliated militants in the east of the country and killed at least two men in an exchange of fire, the military said Saturday.
Gunmen opened fire on troops when they attempted to storm the house in the town of Kalmunai, spokesman Sumith Atapattu said.
"In our retaliatory fire, two gunmen were killed," he said adding that a civilian caught in the crossfire was also killed.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU