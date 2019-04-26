Xi Jinping vows complete transparency, says BRI not an exclusive club

Xi on Friday sought to ease growing global concerns over debt traps and regional hegemony by using the (BRI), saying his ambitious connectivity project was not an "exclusive club" and vowed complete transparency.

The BRI is Xi's signature global infrastructure policy. First announced in 2013, the project promises to build ports, roads and railways to revive the ancient and create new trade corridors linking to Asia, and

In his inaugural address to the 2nd Belt and Road Forum (BRF) attended by 37 heads of state and governments besides officials from 150 and organisations, Xi said wants to build its trillion-dollar (BRI) based on "open, green and clean cooperation".

once again boycotted the BRI summit to protest over the $60 billion China- Economic Corridor (CPEC) being laid through the Pakistan-occupied The CPEC, which connects in Pakistan's with China's province, is the flagship project of the BRI.

This time, the US also joined in skipping the BRF.

The administration has been extremely critical of the BRI and is of the view that China's "predatory financing" is leaving smaller counties under huge debt endangering their sovereignty.

In an apparent reference to "debt trap" criticism and China using BRI as a to attain superpower status, Xi said BRI is "not an exclusive club".

"Everything should be done in a transparent way and we should have zero tolerance for corruption," Xi said.

Xi said China will not engage in beggar-thy-neighbour currency devaluation.

China will continue to improve the exchange rate formation mechanism of its currency, the renminbi, and keep the exchange rate generally stable on a reasonable and balanced level, he said.

Xi said the joint building of the Belt and Road has opened up new space for the world's economic growth and it has also created a new platform to boost trade and investment, expanded new practices to optimise global economic governance, and made new contributions to improving people's well-being in all

China on Thursday signalled that it is seeking to address the concerns of debt financing with a promise of "sustainable financing" for smaller to ease debt burden.

Concerns over BRI financing became vocal after China acquired Sri Lanka's strategic on a 99-year lease as a debt swap in 2017.

China is doling out huge sums of money for infrastructure projects in countries from to and Europe, enhancing its global influence.

Russian Vladimir Putin, Imran Khan, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, are among the top leaders taking part in the event. Besides, France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Japan, and the EU will send high-level representatives to the forum.

Unlike his 2017 speech to the first BRF during which he announced about USD 124 billion additional financing for BRI projects, Xi's address this year did not contain any monetary announcements pledging fresh capital for the projects.

His speech highlighted on co-development focussing more on deflecting criticism and doubts about the multibillion-dollar initiative.

His speech was delivered just hours after an announcement by President that Xi would visit the "soon". Some of the measures announced in Xi's speech have been under lengthy discussions during the trade talks with the US, the Hong Kong-based Morning Post reported.

In his address, Xi vowed to abolish subsidies to firms that impede fair competition -- addressing a major bone of contention in US trade talks.

He promised to prohibit and said China will be protecting legitimate rights and interests of foreign owners of intellectual property rights.

China will allow foreign investors to operate businesses in more sectors with controlling or full stake. China will also negotiate and sign high-standard free trade agreements with more countries, Xi said.

China will work with other parties to promote a coalition of sustainable cities and an coalition for green development under the BRI, he said.

A total of 10,000 representatives of political parties, think tanks and non-governmental organisations from countries participating in the will be invited to China for exchanges in the next five years, he said.

He said China will increase imports of goods and services on a larger scale.

China will further lower its tariff rates and continuously open up its market and from around the world. He also called on all countries to create a sound investment environment and treat Chinese enterprises, students and scholars abroad as equals, he said.