SBI to organise nationwide customer meet to address grievances

The country's largest lender, of India (SBI), Friday said it is organising a nationwide customer meet on May 28 to understand their grievances and enhance services.

Under the initiative, the lender is looking to engage with over 1 lakh customers at over 500 locations through 17 of its offices (LHOs).

"The purpose is to nurture customers' trust in the by engaging with them at the ground level. We look forward to our customer participating in this mega customer meet and help us in meeting their expectations through an enhanced experience at our branches," the bank's ( and digital) P K Gupta said in a statement.

During the meeting, customers can interact with to discuss their concerns and share feedback and suggestions on products and services.

will also educate customers about the use of alternative channels and Yono SBI, an omni-channel digital and lifestyle platform, the statement said.

