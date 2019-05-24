By ousting Naidu, Jaganmohan Reddy carries forward his father's legacy

The 'YS' family yet again proved to be Nara Chandrababu Naidu's political nemesis.

Naidu holds the dubious distinction of being defeated by the father-son duo of Y S and Y S

First it was Y S who trounced Naidu at the hustings twice.

Now, YSR's son Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, leading the YSR Congress Party, dealt the final blow to Naidu's 40-year-old political career by beating him comprehensively in the just-concluded to the Assembly.

It is probably unique that a chief minister faced defeat at the hands of a father and son on multiple occasions.

In 2004, in the then united Andhra Pradesh, dislodged Naidu as the chief minister, bringing his record nine-year tenure to an end.

In 2009, YSR retained power, preventing Naidu from returning to the hot seat.

For 10 years, Naidu had to be content being the Leader of Opposition. He also achieved the distinction of being the longest-serving Leader of Opposition.

Luck smiled on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president in the form of state bifurcation in 2014 and Naidu was catapulted to power again.

Five years down the line, YSR's son ended the chief's run at the helm.

Incidentally, Jagan achieved the unique distinction of becoming the chief minister, in the footsteps of his father, albeit in different geographies.

Whether Naidu's son Lokesh will go on to achieve a similar feat is only a matter of conjecture.