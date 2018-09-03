Ashok Leyland shares gain nearly 4 pc on robust sales

Shares of Monday gained nearly 4 per cent after the company reported 27 per cent increase in its total sales for August.

The scrip climbed 3.21 per cent to settle at Rs 133.40 on the Intra-day, it jumped 4.52 per cent to Rs 135.10.

On the NSE, shares of the company rose by 3.60 per cent to end at Rs 133.70.

In terms of the equity volume, 17 lakh shares of the company were traded on the and over 3 crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

Saturday reported a 27 per cent increase in its total sales at 17,386 units in August.

The company had sold 13,637 units in the same month last year.

