'Star' to comeback as TV movie, says creator Lee Daniels

Creator Lee Daniels has announced that his musical drama series "Star", which was cancelled by Fox earlier this year, will be returning as a TV movie for one last time.

The show, which ran for three seasons, revolves around three talented young singers who navigate the music business on their road to success.

In a video post on Instagram, Daniels said that though show is not "getting picked up" for series, it will be coming back as a "movie of the week".

"The good is: we're doing a movie of the week to wrap things up for you all. We're going to make something real special for you to scream about, with all of our cast members even the dead ones," he said.

The show, which was co-created by Daniels and Tom Donaghy, was produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Lee Daniels Entertainment.

The cast, led by Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny and Brittany O'Grady, also included Queen Latifah, Quincy Brown and Amiyah Scott.

