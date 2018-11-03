Tej Pratap meets father Lalu, says will go ahead with divorce

Yadav met father Prasad at a hospital in Ranchi Saturday and affirmed that he stands by his decision to end his six-month-old marriage with as he cannot live a "stifled life".

Yadav, Prasad's elder son, Friday filed a divorce petition at a court in citing incompatibility with Rai, daughter of Chandrika Rai, whom he married on May 12. Rai's grandfather was the of for a brief period in the early 70s.

On Saturday, Yadav met his father for over two hours at in Ranchi, where the is lodged in custody in connection with fodder scam cases.

The former had rushed to airport on Friday after filing the divorce petition but had returned to the residence of his mother after being persuaded by family members.

This morning, he left for Ranchi to meet Prasad by road.

After meeting his father, Yadav told reporters, "I stand by my decision. A person can't live a stifled life (ghut ghut kar)."



He did not say what he discussed with Prasad, saying only that his father would come home and "I will wait for him".

"We will discuss with our family members about it. But I remain firm on my decision."



He said he will disclose "whatever I have to say" to the court when the hearing in the divorce case will begin on November 29.

Asked about the effect of his decision on politics, Yadav only said it "will continue".

Earlier Saturday, a team of doctors checked Prasad and told reporters that everything was normal. A diabetic, Prasad is suffering from various ailments and is in a private ward at RIMS.

Justifying his move for separation, Yadav, during a brief stopover at Bodh Gaya enroute to Ranchi, said he was a "simple man" who was forced to marry the "urbane" Rai against his wishes and had been living a "stifled life" since then.

There is no word from either Rai or her family since Friday, when the divorce petition was made public.

In Bodh Gaya, Yadav said, "I had told my parents that I did not wish to marry at this moment. But nobody listened to me. Ours was a mismatch. I am a simple man with simple habits while she is a modern woman, educated in and used to life in a metropolis."



He said he has not been on talking terms with Rai for the past couple of months.

Asked whether his younger brother has spoken to him on the issue, he said they talk about politics, not about private matters.

In his petition, Yadav has stated cruelty as the reason for seeking divorce.

With the issue creating fresh trouble for the RJD's first family, whose members are embroiled in cases of corruption, expressed strong displeasure over the on family matters.

"Yesterday, things began on a stormy note with thousands of police personnel going on the rampage following the death of a female It was a serious issue, concerning law and order, and was being rightly highlighted by the media," he said.

But by evening, the divorce issue became the centre of attention, the former deputy said.

"Domestic affairs do affect people but only those who are members of a family. These are not public issues," he said.

and associate of Prasad, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, said discords do crop up in families but they also get resolved.

He said the episode will have no bearing on the political prospects of Yadav, a sitting MLA, or on the RJD.

"Why would Tej Pratap's divorce petition affect anybody politically? Did not the BJP win elections and Narendra Modi become the despite his separation from his wife?" Singh quipped in response to queries from journalists.

