What is basis for coalition in 'grand alliance' asks TRS

Attacking the proposed "grand alliance" of Congress, TDP and other parties for the December 7 assembly polls in Telangana, in the caretaker government K T Saturday said the alliance partners should specify on what basis they had come togther.

The proposed grand alliance comprises Congress, TDP, and TJS, which is a partner in it.

Though the alliance partners have had several rounds of discussions on seat-sharing and other issues, they have not reached a final agreement.

"There is no answer when asked what is the criteria for the alliance between and TDP," he said, addressing a gathering at the office here.

had allied with in 2004 and TDP in 2009 after the two parties adopted a pro- stance, Rama Rao, son of TRS and Caretaker K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.

Claiming that it was TDP N who calls the shots in the alliance,he alleged that irrigation projects in would suffer if the alliance came to power, as Naidu had opposed them in his capacity as Andhra Pradesh

The TRS has been attacking the 'unholy alliance' between and TDP, saying the TDP was formed by late N T Rama Rao on an anti-Congress plank.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy earlier said the TRS should speak about its performance in the last four years, instead of attacking the alliance between Congress and TDP.

