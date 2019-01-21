StartAP Fest Amaravati 2019 Showcases 'Products of the Future'

/ -- and team delivered the 5th edition of Asia's fastest growing entrepreneurial ecosystem event



The Amaravati edition of 2019 , an initiative by StartupOxide, which took place on 18th and 19th January, is a big hit among the entrepreneurs in with innovators, startups and visionaries from various cities pitch their products and showcase their products.

Around 16 Startup founders pitched their products and services one the beautiful in the city of to around 250 attendees on Day 1 of the 2 day summit. While the second day witnessed bigger number of audience for power talks, panel discussions and product launches.

was initiated in 2014 by to bring together high-impact entrepreneurs, startups, passionate youngsters and Investors for building a vibrant entrepreneurial community and accelerating conversations of change by making as their launchpad. The 5th Edition of the Fest has come to an end, creating an impact on over 600 delegates and 40 Startups present.

Products of the Future Theme:



After the high impact StartAP Awards happened last year, StartAP Fest is designed to create conversations around the growing entrepreneurial zeal and celebrate the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem around us. The focus line of this year - 'Products of the Future', reflects the purpose to create a platform for product Innovations and showcase them to newer markets, especially in where the youth are equally responsive to the emerging technologies.

StartAP has silently evolved into one of the world's most promising startup ecosystem enablers. Andhra is in the process of an ongoing snowball-effect and what happens at StartAP is to resonate the importance of a frictionless ecosystem by engaging like-minded individuals, thought leaders and innovators who strongly believe the change they bring to the world.

Highlights of StartAP Amaravati 2019:



16 Startups have pitched their products at StartAP Amaravati Top 6 startups Isthriwala, Fopple drones, Napanta, Mentor Mind, Kulfy, Fountane labs on a chase for a prize money of 2 lakhs Mr Shobu Yarlagadda, know for producing many South Indian blockbuster movies including Baahubali, says every Indian movie is an Indian Startup as the challenges faced in marketing them are very similar talking at StartAP fest Mr Sudhakar Reddy, the & of AbhiBus, has inspired young Andhrapreneurs by sharing his journey from selling 4 seats online to selling 1.4 million seats currently Mr Prabhu Kishore Vallurupalli, the of Varun Group, shared the story of his entrepreneurial journey and said that the key to success are focus and discipline Anil Bharadwaj, the Co & of Payswiff, India's leading payment transaction solution provider has educated the delegates about the importance of a payment procedure in Mr Srikanth Bolla, the Founder of Bollant Industries, he explained how his industry has achieved to produce beautiful, eco-friendly, disposable and since 2012. Mr Winny Patro, of AP Innovation Valley, awarded the winners of the StartAP Pitching Competition. (Kulfi App and Fopple Drones) Event in Numbers:



5 New Startup Products Launched 15 Startups Pitched their product innovations 20 High Impact Speakers 2 Best Startups Announced (Kulfi App and Fopple Drones) 20 Startups showcased their products and services at their Stalls.

Siddharth Marupeddi, Founder of of StartAP said, "We are happy to say that this event is great success and to be back in Amaravati after 2 years. We will continue to bring together high impact entrepreneurs, aspiring students and visionaries and make AP as their launchpad. StartAP Awards will soon happen in Vizag this May."



Winny Patro, CEO of AP Innovation Valley, Govt of A.P. commented, "We welcome all the startups present here to launch their operations in AP and AP Innovation will extend all the support to all the entrepreneurs present here and build a world class innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem as envisioned my the "



About :



StartAP is an initiative by to enabling Asia's fastest growing startup ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh. is a strategy firm which builds disruptive brands with potential to impact a larger ecosystem.

Source: Startup Oxide Biz Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

