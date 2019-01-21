Andaman Police has solved 82 pc of heinous crimes reported in

The Andaman and Nicobar Police has solved 82 per cent of heinous crimes reported in the Union Territory in 2018, a top has said.

of Police (DGP) told reporters here Saturday that the force has solved 82 per cent of the heinous crimes reported last year but he did not disclosed the number of cases of heinous crimes lodged during the period.

The DGP also said that the force has worked out 72 per cent of theft and burglary cases last year and recovered stolen property worth over Rs 53 lakh.

The police also nabbed 33 poachers and 15 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the union territory in 2018, he said.

As against 2,252 cases in 2017, the police registered 2,822 cases against bootleggers and recovered around 6,422 litres of IMFL, 4,513 kg of handiya (country-made liquor) and 764 litres of spurious liquor in 2018, Pathak said.

On future plans, the DGP said that an Emergency Response Support System 112 will be launched soon.

There are also plans to set up a state of art Cyber Forensic Lab cum Training Centre, a regional FSL at Mayabunder and DNA Fingerprinting Lab at

While 1,33,179 number of challans were issued for traffic violations, 28,44 cases were booked for drunken driving during last year, he said.

The DGP said that was adjudged to be the second best in the country.

He said the was also launched in union territory last year to help the tourists.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)