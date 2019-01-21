Silver futures marginally up

Silver prices were marginally up by Rs 7 to Rs 39,205 per kg in futures trade Monday after participants raised their bets even as the held steady overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in March was trading higher by Rs 7, or 0.02 per cent, at Rs 39,205 per kg in a business turnover of 871 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in silver prices in futures trade to raising of bets by participants.

Globally, silver was steady at USD 15.33 an ounce in Singapore Monday.

