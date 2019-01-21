BMW drives in all-new X4 model in India

German Monday launched its new X4, a sports activity coupe, in priced up to Rs 65.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company is rolling out the new model locally from its Chennai-based The two diesel variants are priced at Rs 60.6 lakh and Rs 65.9 lakh, respectively, while the sole petrol trim is tagged at Rs 63.5 lakh. (All prices ex-showroom).

" established the sports activity vehicle (SAV) category and the latest addition to this hugely successful family is the all-new belonging to the sports activity coupe segment," said in a statement.

Its distinctive vehicle concept will be proven an instant hit in this class and will become a trend-setter, he added.

The all-new BMW comes with innovative technologies such as the BMW display key that allows drivers to keep in contact with their the clock.

Other features include BMW Gesture Control, wireless charging and parking assist.

