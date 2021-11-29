Steel demand drops by 5% in FY21: Union minister informs Parliament

-
ALSO READ
PLI scheme for specialty steel likely to attract Russian investors
Tata Steel interested in acquiring Vizag-based RINL: CEO T V Narendran
Tata Steel to invest Rs 3,000 cr in Jharkhand in next 3 yrs to inc capacity
India's crude steel output grows 46.9% to 9.2 mn tonnes in May: Report
India's steel output expected to jump 18% to 120 MT in FY22: MoS Steel
-
Demand for steel from sectors like infrastructure, automobile and engineering fell by more than 5 per cent to 94.9 million tonnes during the financial year ended on March 31, 2021, Parliament was informed on Monday.
Building and construction sector along with infrastructure, automobile, engineering and packaging and defence had consumed 100.2 million tonne (MT) steel during 2019-20 fiscal, Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said while replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
According to the information shared by Singh to the house, the building and construction sector consumed 41 MT steel in 2020-21 as against 43.4 MT in 2019-20.
The demand in infrastructure sector also fell to 23.8 MT from 25.1 MT a year ago.
Engineering and packaging industry consumed 20.9 MT steel compared to 22 MT in 2019-20.
At 8.4 MT in 2020-21, the demand from automobile industry was lower compared to 8.8 MT in the year-ago-fiscal.
Defence industry also saw demand falling to 0.9 MT from 0.8 MT in the previous 2019-20 financial year.
The government is taking various measures to boost the demand in steel consuming industries, Singh said.
Government has laid special emphasis on infrastructure development through schemes like National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), Housing for All, Jal Jeevan Mission, Bharatmala Project, Sagarmala Project, Construction of Dedicated Freight Corridor and UDAN initiative etc, he said.
The ministry has also been engaging stakeholders from various sectors such as housing and construction, infrastructure, urban development, railways, defence, oil & gas, rural development and food processing etc. with a view to promoting usage of steel and to boost the demand, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU