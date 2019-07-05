Around 11 pc decline in budgetary allocation for Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry

The 2019-2020 budgetary allocation for the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry saw a decline of around 11 per cent compared to last fiscal.

Funds allocated for the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment for the upcoming financial year saw a decline of around 11 per cent, Rs 8,885 crore from Rs 9,963.25 crore (revised estimates) in 2018-19.

The allocation for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities saw an increase of around 13 per cent, from Rs 1,070 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 1,204.90 crore in 2019-20.

The budget saw an allocation of Rs 39.87 crore for the five national commissions, including the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, National Commission for Backward Classes and National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, as against the allocation of Rs 33.72 for 2018-19.

Budget estimates for the central scholarships were Rs 500 crore in 2018-19 and the revised estimates had reduced it to Rs 335 crore.

A budgetary outlay of Rs 535.50 crore has been earmarked for the category for this financial year.

A new allocation of Rs 345 crore was made for the Public Sector Undertakings, including the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation and the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation.

Among the other allocations, Rs 135 crore was allocated for National Policy for prevention of Alcoholism and Substance (Drugs) abuse, Rs 40 crores for National Action Plan for Senior Citizens. The Assistance to Voluntary Organisations for OBCs saw an allocation of Rs 30 crore.

The Pre-Matric Scholarship for SC Students saw an increase of allocation from Rs 125 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 355 crore in 2019-20, the Pre-Matric Scholarship for Children of those engaged in unclean occupations and prone to heath hazards saw an allocation of Rs 5 crore.

Schemes for differently abled persons saw an allocation of Rs 1,204.90 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 1070 in 2018-19.

