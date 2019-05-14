'Step-change' in energy investment needed to meet climate goals: IEA

The world must double spending on renewable power and slash investment in and coal by 2030 to keep the climate treaty temperature targets in play, the International Agency (IEA) said Tuesday.

For that to happen, however, trend lines on both fronts moved in the wrong direction last year, the agency reported in its 4th annual World Investment overview.

Money going into new and gas projects -- exploration, drilling and infrastructure -- rose four per cent in 2018, while investment in new coal sources went up by two per cent, the first increase in that sector since 2012.

At the same time, investment in new renewable power of all kinds dipped by about two per cent.

In total, global investment in 2018 -- split across the fuel supply and electric power sectors -- totalled USD 1.85 trillion, about the same as in 2017, the IEA reported.

This two-year plateau following three years of slow decline reflects uncertainty across the industry as to what the future holds.

"Governments have not clearly committed, nor have they clearly not committed, to reaching the Agreement goals," Mike Waldron, an IEA analyst, told journalists ahead of the report's release.

The 2015 treaty enjoins nations to cap global warming at "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit).

A landmark UN report in October concluded that CO2 emissions must drop 45 per cent by 2030 -- and reach "net zero" by 2050 -- if the rise in Earth's temperature is to be checked at the safer limit of 1.5C.

The planet's surface has already warmed 1C since industrialisation began, and is on track to heat up another 3C by century's end -- a recipe for human misery on a global scale, scientists say.

The lack of clear policy direction on climate change has steered towards projects with shorter lead times, and could contribute to a future gap between supply and demand, according to the report.

On current trends, money going to develop all types of energy -- especially oil, gas and coal -- will fail to meet projected global energy needs over the next decade, it found.

"The world is not investing enough in traditional elements of supply to maintain today's consumption patterns," IEA said. "Nor is it investing enough in to change course."



"Whichever way you look, we are storing up for risks in the future."



The IEA report projected against two possible futures.

Under the New Policies Scenario, current patterns of investment continue on a similar trajectory, adjusted for voluntary national carbon-cutting plans that would -- if fulfilled -- see the planet warm by just under 3C above pre-industrial levels within 80 years.

The Sustainable Development Scenario "is fully aligned with the Agreement", according to the IEA.

-- in solar, wind, efficiency, and -- would need to double from USD 304 billion in 2018 to USD 606 billion over the next decade to be in sync with the more ambitious pathway, the IEA told AFP.

"The share of low-carbon investment rises to 65 per cent by 2030, but advancing from today's share of 35 per cent would require a step-change in policy focus," the report said.

Money to develop nuclear power would likewise have to increase sharply, from USD 47 billion last year to about USD 76 billion.

Investment in boosting and battery storage would see a jump of more than 50 per cent to USD 464 billion.

More broadly, "reaching the goal of the sustainable development scenario would require a major reallocation from fuel supply to [electric] power, which is not happening right now," said Tim Gould, of the IEA's & Investment Division.

At a country level, continued to be the largest market for in 2018, but its lead narrowed.

had the second largest jump in investment after the

The poorest regions of the world, however, continue to see a disproportionate lack of money for new energy of any kind.

Sub-Saharan Africa, for example, "only received around 15 per cent of investment in 2018 even though it accounts for 40 per cent of the global population", the IEA said.

