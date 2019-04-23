Sterlite seeks new panel for inspection of Tuticorin plant; TN govt opposes

The government on Tuesday opposed in the a plea of Industries seeking appointment of an independent committee to inspect its copper smelter unit in Tuticorin which has been closed permanently over pollution concerns.

Arguing before a bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and M Nirmal Kumar, the Board (TNPCB) contended that the existing committee appointed by the may be directed to undertake the inspection in the presence of the company officials.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions by Sterlite, a firm, seeking a direction to quash the May 23, 2018 order of TNPCB refusing renewal consent to the plant and directing permanent closure, and impleading petitions including one from

Besides, the company has also made an interim prayer for permission to take up maintenance work.

C A Sundaram for sought appointment of an independent committee comprising officials from the and the Board for carrying out an inspection at the copper plant in the presence of the company officials.

He contended that the high-power committee appointed by the by June 21, 2018 order has very limited role to play and its term had expired.

Claiming that no proper maintenance was being carried out in the copper plant premises, which is under the custody of the state government, he said the independent committee was needed to look into the matter.

Opposing the plea, C S Vaidyanathan, appearing on behalf of TNPCB, submitted the committee was a permanent one and in the absence of any specific allegations about its neutrality or otherwise, the court cannot set up another panel.

submitted he had been opposing the functioning of the factory and therefore he was a proper and necessary party to be impleaded.

The bench in its order said a detailed hearing has to be given even on the impleading pleas as the company has opposed the petitions.

Referring to the change in judges' roster in the next few days, it said the bench concerned would have the option to take up the matters for final disposal and posted the matter for further hearing to June 11.

The state government ordered closure of Sterlite's copper unit in the backdrop of protests by the locals against it turning violent and resulting in the death of 13 people in police firing on May 22, 2018.

The later allowed the opening of the copper unit, but the had on February 18 set aside the order. It, however, gave liberty to Sterlite to approach the high court against the closure order.