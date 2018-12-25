CBI initiates probe in anti-sterlite clashes that killed 13 people in TN

The CBI on Tuesday initiated a probe in the anti-sterlite clashes between demonstrators and police that led 13 people dead and over 40 injured in Tamil Nadu's in May this year.

CBI recorded statements of families of the deceased and injured recently. However, statements of the officials of Police and Revenue Department are underway.

The investigating agency also summoned several documents from the including documents on whose order 15 weapons were issued, who had signed and collected the weapons and who ordered firing which led to the killings.

In August, the Madurai Bench of transferred all the cases pertaining to the violence and police firing to CBI. Justices CT and also quashed the detention of six members of These members were detained under the Security Act, 1980.

Following the court's order, CBI registered a case against Police and Revenue Department officials on November 29.

The protest was against construction of the plant. The protesters contention was that it would pollute the groundwater. During the protest, the police and the agitators had clashed.