Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill to voice star in Amazon's animated series 'Invincible'

Prime Video's new animated series "Invincible" has landed an impressive voice cast of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and others.

The eight-episode series is based on the comic book series of the same name from Robert Kirkman, artists and

The three will be joined by "Deadpool 2" star and winner JK Simmons in the voice cast.

Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, and are also part of the cast, according to The

The story centres around a teenage boy, Mark Grayson (Yeun), who has to grapple with his dad (Simmons) being the most powerful superhero in the world, and who starts coming into his own powers and learns some not-so-super truths about his father.

The series will be produced by Kirkman's Skybound, with serving as as the showrunner.

Kirkman, Racioppa, and will be executive producers on the project while Justin and will serve as supervising directors.

The series will premiere in 2020 on Prime Video.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)