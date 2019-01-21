'Sticky' water holds key to antifouling surfaces

Scientists have the mystery of what makes bind to certain surfaces, an advance that may lead to cheap and effective antifouling solutions.

Researchers from the (UOW) in have been able to identify a previously unclear fundamental mechanism that inhibits surface or accumulation of microorganisms, plants, algae, or animals on wetted surfaces.

Effective antifouling strategies can reduce the build-up of organisms, such as bacteria, that degrade or contaminate a product, increasing maintenance and replacement costs.

A secondary challenge is developing that are cheap and simple to make in large quantities and can be easily incorporated into manufacturing processes, according to the study published in the journal Nano.

The researchers used colloidal silica, or small glass beads, that are added to a solution and mixed with other materials, such as polymers.

The addition of the glass beads can be used to modify the ability to attract or 'stick' to

Researchers said the silica colloids have a surface that allows particles to bind to each other, forming a stable coating, while also interacting with in a manner that inhibits micro-organisms from attaching and populating.

"We discovered that these silica colloids have remarkable, broad-ranging antifouling properties, with the ability to prevent adsorption of proteins, and attachment and colonisation of bacteria and micro-organisms," said from the

"They could help provide a simple, cheap and practical solution to producing antifouling systems, potentially on to prevent blood clotting, bacteria adhesion and possible infection, or for industrial applications," Molino said.

A key part of the work was using advanced and modelling to unlock the secrets of how the bonding works, researchers said.

They used atomic force microscopy to produce images of single particles on the surface to reveal the structure of layers and how they locked together.

Collaborative work with Irene Yarovsky's group at in predicted a strikingly similar structure using molecular dynamic simulations.

Associate said that rather than an ordered network of molecules across the surface, they found an unstable or moving layer of water.

Micro-organisms like bacteria need food, water and a stable surface to grow.

Like the sands of the desert that are constantly shifting and preventing plants taking root, the hydration layer is active or constantly moving, making it much more difficult for micro-organisms to attach.

"Knowing the mechanism is important for ensuring the effectiveness of the system, such as preserving the critical antifouling characteristics when combined with other materials and when creating surfaces," Higgins said.

