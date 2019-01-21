Niraamaya Retreats Launches India's First Comprehensive Ayurveda App, AyuRythm

/ -- The convergence of technology and traditional healing systems have found resonance among who use a wide variety of apps to measure their health indicators and monitor their fitness levels. Niraamaya Retreats, India's leading group that offers integrated wellness and healing programs, weighs in favour of 'disease prevention' through its various and Yoga-led programs.

In keeping with the times, AyuRythm was launched to track an individual's health indicators and seek underlying causes of a disease or an ailment . Niraamaya Retreats' new mobile-based app intricately blends technology and - an ancient healing and wellness system - to suggest solutions for the underlying causes of ailments and stress-related issues and help reduce chances of disease flare-ups in the future.

AyuRythm is the world's first Ayurvedic diagnostic app on a mobile phone. It is rather simple to use: Ten days before a guest checks into one of the property, they can download the app on their mobile phone. on both and Over the next 10 days, a few times a day, the guest will be requested to put their index finger on the mobile camera to capture the impression. The captured fingerprint will be analysed by the app on several health parameters. These results will be displayed on the dashboard of the app homepage.

Before the guest checks into the retreat, the expert doctors will receive the results and identify patterns that affect their mental and physical health and wellness. Health indicators can vary slightly on a day-to-day basis depending on the physical, emotional and geographical stimuli. Recording the parameters over a couple of days offers a far better insight into a guest's physical and emotional state, leading to a more accurate diagnosis.

Ayurveda, at its very basic, helps harmonise body and mind. Using a well-established method of Naadi Pariksha (checking the pulse), doctors will evaluate an individual's Prakriti (constitution at birth) and Vikriti (the body balance today) and check whether the three doshas - kapha, pita and vata are in balance. Through a well-established system of massages, diet and exercises or Yoga, this ancient wellness system offers solutions to bring the doshas in harmony.

Based on the results shared by the AyuRythm app, the doctors at the across the retreats are able to analyse the current constitution, using Vega (pulse rate), Tala (rhythm), Akriti (blood pressure), Bala (pulse pressure), Gati (pulse motion or morphology) and Tapman (temperature). Using algorithm, they will be able to gauge the extent of the imbalance and recommend ways to restore the balance and correct course. AyuRythm effectively evaluates the body constitution at birth and now, offering, at Niraamaya Retreats, an insight into the underlying symptoms and helping to offer solutions for the long-term, based on the right diet and exercise regime as recommended by Ayurveda and

AyuRythm is the flagship product of HourOnEarth's vision is to create an evidence-based, technology-driven approach to integrate traditional medicine and western medicine. AyuRythm integrated modern approaches like sensing and into Ayurveda without changing the basic principles of Ayurveda.

Niraamaya is a family of exclusive private retreats that offer transformational experiences for a sensory journey. A venture, is in the business of boutique and wellness. The retreats are an embodiment of wellness and luxury, operating in India's most sought-after destinations, designed with craftsmanship that offer the stillness and charm of a peaceful retreat and pride of experiencing contemporary hospitality, integrating a seamless blend of regional heritage and culture presenting to its guests what is uniquely Niraamaya Experience.

