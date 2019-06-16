JUST IN
'Stranger Things' actor Gaten Matarazzo to host Netflix prank show

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

"Stranger Things" breakout star Gaten Matarazzo has been roped in by Netflix to host a prank show.

The young actor will also serve as an executive producer on the show.

According to Deadline, the eight-episode show titled "Prank Encounters", is set to premiere later in 2019.

Netflix describes the series as a "terrifying and hilarious prank show" that takes two complete strangers who each think they are starting their first day at a new job until their paths cross and their part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares.

Matarazzo essays the role of Dustin on "Stranger Things". The show's third season premieres on July 4 and is set in the summer of 1985. It will feature a terrifying new creature.

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 11:45 IST

