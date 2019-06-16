Indian man in UAE drowned after suffering cardiac arrest

A 40-year-old Indian man has drowned after suffering a arrest at the popular beach in the UAE during an with his family, a media report said on Sunday.

John Preetam Paul, who hailed from Bengaluru, was with his three children and relatives when the incident happened on Saturday, reported.

He had gone to take a dip in the water to wash off sand from his body when the tragedy happened.

Paul's wife said that just before they were about to leave her husband ventured back into the sea.

"Just before leaving, he ventured back into the sea to take a dip. The family noticed his body floating in the water within minutes after he left them on the shore," she was quoted as saying by the paper.

"I still don't know how it happened. He is a very good swimmer," she added.

The police said that Paul suffered from an arrest while he was in the water.

"The police has confirmed that the cause of the death was arrest,"Jijo Jalal, Paul's former boss was quoted as saying by the paper.

Paul, who worked as a for Gilli FM, a UAE-based radio station, was a resided in the country for more than 14 years.

Paul's body is now kept in a mortuary in Al Qusais.

His wife said the body will be repatriated on Sunday to his home city of Bengaluru, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)