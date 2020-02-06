PM says street agitations against legislature's decisions road to 'anarchy'

Accusing the Opposition of inciting protests against the CAA, Prime Minister on Thursday warned that street agitations against decisions of Parliament and state assemblies may lead to "anarchy" and that everyone should be worried over it.

Strongly defending the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which has triggered protests, Modi reiterated in that it does not affect any Indian citizen and poses no harm to minorities, and said that those rejected by people in elections are fuelling protests against it for their "vote bank politics".

He accused the opposition of using all its might to stoke "imaginary" fears about the law, which grants citizenship to minorities from three Muslim countries in the neighbourhood, and likened its stand to that of Pakistan, saying Islamabad spoke the same language for decades to mislead and incite Indian Muslims.

Pakistan could not succeed, and what has surprised him that those thrown out of power by voters here have resorted to doing such things, Modi said in his over 100-minute-long reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, which was later passed by

So much criticism of the CAA has been made ironically by those who love getting photographed with the group of people who want "tukde tukde" of India, he said.

The prime minister delivered rebuttal to the Opposition over most issues its members raised to criticise his government and took on the charge that he pursued communal and wanted Hindu rashtra. He cited comments of Jawaharlal Nehru to back the law and said the Congress stalwart wanted citizenship for minorities from Pakistan.

Modi also touched on the issues of Kashmir, economy, unemployment and farmers distress while taking frequent digs at rivals, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whom he dubbed a "tubelight".

Hitting back at the Congress over its charge that his government violated the Constitution, Modi said it should be the party's mantra to speak frequently about "saving Constitution" so that it remembers its sanctity.

Congress government imposed the Emergency, curbed judiciary's powers, spoke against people's right to life and dismissed Opposition-run state governments frequently, he said. "We believe in the Constitution," he added.

Amid thumping of benches by ruling BJP members and their allies, the prime minister then invoked the Constitution to warn against street protests against decisions taken by Parliament and assemblies. The Congress was expected to be a responsible Opposition, but it had taken a wrong turn, he said.