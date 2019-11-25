Strong infighting in BJP 'forced' Puri to clarify CM candidate not finalised: AAP

-
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday claimed that "strong infighting" within the Delhi BJP forced Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri to clarify that they have not finalised the chief ministerial candidate for the assembly elections due early next year.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh asserted his party will win more seats this time than it did in the 2015 assembly polls.
He also said the "BJP is contesting the assembly polls in Delhi just for formality as they know they would lose in the polls".
