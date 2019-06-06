Student body calls 24-hour general strike in Manipur

The (KSO) has called a 24-hour general strike in starting Thursday midnight to protest the arrest of 10 of its senior leaders in connection with the arson in a school last month.

The KSO's Gunpi block branch demanded unconditional release of the 10 who are executive members of the organisation.

The 10 were apprehended at different times during the course of investigation into the arson case of the St Joseph School at Sugnu on April 25.

The Tengnoupal branch of the KSO and another body, the Zomi Student's Organisation, appealed to the people to make the general strike a success.

However, another students' organisation Siamsinpawlpi General Headquarters expressed "shock" over the proposed bandh and said "alternative means of democratic agitation" should be found out.

Police earlier said KSO leaders were suspected as they had threatened to shut down the school if suspension order to six students was not lifted.

The six had been placed under suspension because of indiscipline.

Properties worth over Rs 35 lakh were damaged in the fire, official sources said.

