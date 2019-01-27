ISIS-linked plot: ATS arrests Mumbra resident in latest action

In a fresh arrest in busting up of the alleged ISIS-inspired group plotting attacks at mass events using poisonous chemicals, the ATS has picked up a 34-year-old man from in district, taking the number of people in custody so far to ten.

was arrested Saturday, an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said Sunday.

A laptop, a tablet computer, a hard disk, pen drives, a router, and diaries were seized from the residence of Podrik, he said.

The agency had earlier arrested eight people, and detained a minor boy, from Aurangabad and after several teams carried out searches through January 21-22.

They were charged under Indian Penal Code section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bombay Police Act.

This group, during interrogation, had named the accused who was arrested Saturday, he added.

Podrik was produced before court, which remanded him in the ATS custody till February 5, the said.

