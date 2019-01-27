Pak team arrives in India, to visit Chenab basin in J-K

A Pakistani delegation arrived in on Sunday to visit the river basin in for inspection, as mandated under the Indus Water Treaty, sources said.

Pakistan's Indus arrived in along with his two advisers, sources said.

"This tour is an obligation imposed on both the countries by the 1960 between and Under the treaty, both the commissioners are mandated to inspect sites and works on both the sides of in a block of five years," a senior said.

Since signing of the treaty, a total of 118 such tours on both the sides have been undertaken.

The last tours of the commission in and were held in July 2013 and September 2014, respectively. No tour could be held in the current five years block, which ends in March 2020.

This tour will be followed by a visit of India's Indus to at a mutually convenient date, the added.

This tour was originally scheduled in October 2018 but was postponed because of local bodies and panchayat polls in

Under the Indus Water Treaty, waters flowing in three -- the Sutlej, the Beas and the -- have been allotted to India, while the Chenab, the Jhelum and the Indus waters have been allotted to Pakistan.

