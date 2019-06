Study: Lethal plastic trash now common in Greece's whales

A study of and dolphins that have washed up dead in over a 20-year period has found alarmingly high levels of plastic trash mostly bags in the animals' stomachs, which can condemn them to a slow and painful death.

In the worst case, a said Friday, a 5.3-metre (17-foot) young sperm beached on the Aegean island of had swallowed 135 plastic items weighing a total of 3.2 kilograms (7 pounds). This blocked its stomach, grossly distending it, while the animal itself was emaciated and had starved to death.

Sperm are an endangered species already at high risk in the from deadly collisions with ships, entanglement in drift fishing nets and noise pollution from

The study published in the Marine Pollution Bulletin, which organizers say was the first on such a scale in the Mediterranean, found that sperm were also the species worst affected by plastic ingestion.

Six out of ten specimens were found to have consumed according to Alexandros Frantzis, of the Athens-based that conducted the research.

"The amount of (debris) we found is very high, and should set off an alarm," he told "It is now something common. ... It's not just that some random animal swallowed plastic."



Frantzis is a prominent and expert known for first linking fatal beachings to the use of military sonar by warships.

In a separate incident outside the scope of the Greek study, an 8-meter (26-foot) pregnant sperm whale was found dead off in March with 22 kilograms (48.5 pounds) of plastic in its stomach.

The study, which did not examine microplastics that are invisible to the naked eye, found that nine out of 34 whales, porpoises and dolphins washed up dead on Greek shores from 1993-2014 had swallowed plastic debris of considerable size. Three died from it.

Frantzis said bags pose a huge problem because, while not more lethal than other plastic items, they are so widely used.

"None of us is innocent," he said. "Without our knowledge or intent, some of (the plastic that is swallowed by whales or dolphins) may have passed through our hands. We may even have disposed of it in the trash, and it may have been blown away from an open landfill. These things travel, they have no borders."



The is one of the most polluted seas in the world in terms of both floating and seabed debris, with plastic the main problem found even in abyssal depths. The and have both expressed grave concern.

Frantzis said the solution is to stop the "crazy and useless" production of plastic.

"Don't buy, don't use (it) and exert pressure to stop the production," he said.

