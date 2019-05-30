Suba Hotels Amplifies Their Direct Booking Revenue by Joining Hands With Simplotel

/ -- - a leading SaaS serving over 2,000 hotels across 15 countries - announced today that, Hotels - a prestigious group, driven by passion and respect, with hotels in India, Middle East, and - has seen a 300% jump in their after partnering with Powered by a strong e-commerce engine, the dynamic team at Hotels is now looking forward to a sustained growth in the coming years.

Understanding the importance of technology to grow their direct revenue, Hotels was looking for a strategic online partner to kickstart this year. "From day one, we noticed the difference that a strong can make. Just like OTAs, our guests get strategically timed reminders and pullbacks which have increased conversion significantly, and it keeps the guests engaged as well," said Hesheta Shah, General Manager - Revenue, at

Simplotel's has proven technological leadership with cutting-edge features like member-only discounts, and a relentless focus on improving the guest's "Driving conversion is a game of thousand papercuts. uses a multitude of techniques like automated personalization based on the user journey, discounts based remarketing, and scarcity messaging. We are driven to provide the best technology to our customers, and we regularly bring in innovative elements from other e-commerce domains," said Tarun Goyal, of Simplotel.

With eleven functioning hotels across three Indian cities, the Suba Group's foremost mission is to offer an unsurpassed level of services and experiences to all our guests. The spirit of hospitality lies at the core belief of our group and providing our guests with a pleasurable and memorable stay is the driving factor behind the energetic everyday performance of our entire team.

The aim at offering par excellence with sheer passion and respect for our clientele. Our focus is affordable luxury and to mark our presence in key destinations, embarking on a network of properties that are in the reach of our customers.

To learn more, please visit https://www.subahotels.com, mail

Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, is to simplify the lives of hoteliers. Headquartered in the Silicon - Bangalore, Simplotel's vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel products are easy-to-use and come at an affordable pay-as-you-go price.

Since its foundation in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today, Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 15 countries.

To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com, mail

