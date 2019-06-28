Tripura CM congratulates chess wonder Arshiya for winning gold

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has congratulated Arshiya Das, the 8-year-old chess wonder of the state, for clinching a gold medal for India at the Asian School Chess Championship held at Uzbekistan.

The Tripura girl also won a bronze medal in the tournament.

"Congratulations Arshiya for winning Bronze Medal (under 9 girls category) in Asian School Chess Championship, 2019 organized at Uzbekistan. You are a pride of our state and I wish you all the best for your brilliant future," Deb said in a tweet on Thursday.

In another tweet on the same day, Deb said, "She has also secured first position and won gold medal in the Blitz event of the same tournament."



Arshiya is currently the chess champion in the country in the under 9 category.

