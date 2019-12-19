JUST IN
Subramanian puzzled by buoyant stock markets amid slow-down

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian on Thursday expressed surprise that even when the economy is "going down", stock markets in the country are "going up".

Subramanian, the Narendra Modi government's first chief economic adviser, was speaking after inauguration of the 'NSE Centre for Behavioral Science in Finance, Economics and Marketing' at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad here.

He would specially visit the IIMA the day the Centre cracks this "puzzle" about the Indian economy, he quipped.

Equity benchmarks advanced to fresh lifetime highs for the third session on the trot on Thursday, spurred by buying in energy, IT and auto counters amid persistent foreign fund inflows.

First Published: Thu, December 19 2019. 17:35 IST

