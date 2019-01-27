Subsidy for regional films to be increased: Minister

: The government is considering increasing the subsidy for regional films and setting up a Tulu film institute, for Urban Development and Housing U T Khader said Sunday.

The plan on the subsidy and institute follows the contributions made by the Tulu film industry in the last five decades, the said.

He said this while speaking at the inaugural function of the celebration organised at the Nehru Maidan here by the (CATCA) on completion of 100 films in Tulu.

The Coastalwood directors and producers should put together their demands, if any, and present them to the government, he said.

The government was ready to take steps to encourage the film industry in the coastal region. The industry has grown over the years after the first film in the language came out in 1971, he said.

The films had been successful in presenting the social and cultural traditions of the region.

Earlier, of group of institutions S Ganesh Rao formally inaugurated the celebration.

He said Tulu film-makers should be prepared to meet new challenges and take more number of quality films to the audience as production of 100 movies in the language had been completed.

The first Tulu film was 'Enna Tangadi' produced and directed by R Rajan in February 1971 and the latest was 'Karne' directed by Sakshath and starring

was released in November last.

