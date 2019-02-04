Sudan protesters chant 'freedom' as police fire tear gas

Crowds of Sudanese protesters chanted "freedom, freedom," as fired tear gas on anti-government rallies in the capital and its twin city of on Monday, witnesses said.

They said protesters took to the streets in two districts of and in Omdurman, across the

swiftly moved in to disperse the protests, firing tear gas at one of the rallies in and in the twin city, according to witnesses.

Even as police fired tear gas, protesters kept up the "freedom, peace, justice" rallying cry of an anti-government campaign that erupted in December, witnesses said.

Monday's demonstrations came after campaigners called for new rallies this week against the government of

Deadly have rocked the east African country since December after cash-strapped cut a vital subsidy on bread.

The quickly escalated into anti-government demonstrations across cities and towns, with protesters calling on Bashir to step down.

Officials say 30 people have died in nationwide protests, but says at least 51 people have been killed.

Bashir has remained defiant, addressing loyalists at several rallies across the country and seeking support from regional allies.

On Sunday, he held three rallies in the state of North Kordofan where he pledged to bolster rural growth by undertaking new infrastructure projects.

Bashir and other senior Sudanese officials have repeatedly said the government can only be changed through elections.

The veteran leader, who came to power in an Islamist-backed coup in 1989, is considering running for a third presidential term in polls due next year.

The protest campaign led by the is seen as the biggest challenge yet to Bashir's three-decade-rule, with young men and women demanding his resignation in daily demonstrations.

At one of his rallies in North Kordofan on Sunday, Bashir appealed to the country's youths to help build a new

On Monday, called for the inclusion of youths in dialogue.

"The recent incidents show that there is a division between the young generation and others within families," Ibnouf told a gathering of officers in Khartoum, according to a statement issued by the

"This is something that needs to be solved by dialogue with the youth."



His comments come days after the army's chief of staff, Kamal Abdelmarouf, said the "will not allow the Sudanese state to collapse or fall into chaos" amid the ongoing

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)