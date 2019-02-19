Suicide bomber kills three police in historic heart of Cairo

A suicide bomber detonated an in the heart of ancient Islamic Cairo, killing three policemen who were chasing him through its narrow alleyways, medical and security sources said on Tuesday.

Monday evening's bombing, in the Darb al-Ahmar neighbourhood near the historic Al-Azhar mosque, also wounded two other policemen, the interior ministry said in a statement.

"As security forces surrounded the man and were about to stop him and bring him under control, an in his possession detonated," the ministry said.

Video posted on on Tuesday morning showed police catching up with a male before being enveloped by an explosion. The ministry said the bomber was being chased as part of a manhunt for those responsible for a foiled bomb attack near a mosque in Cairo's twin city of on Friday.

Police sappers successfully defused that device.

Monday evening's blast damaged several shops in the alleyway which lies in an area frequented by foreign tourists.

"My shop's front and windows were destroyed," said Kareem Sayed Awad, a barbershop owner.

"The problem is not only that but also that people died. This is a tourist area and such incidents affect it," he said.

Egypt's tourism industry, which had already been hit by the turmoil that followed the Arab Spring revolution of 2011, has been further damaged by a series of deadly attacks against foreign tourists by suspected Islamist militants.

In December, three Vietnamese holidaymakers and their Egyptian guide were killed when a homemade bomb exploded on their bus near the famed pyramids in

Authorities have made major efforts to lure tourists back, touting a series of archaeological finds and a new museum next to the pyramids, as well as enhanced security at airports and around ancient sites.

Tourism has slowly picked up, with tourist arrivals reaching 8.3 million in 2017, compared with 5.3 million the previous year, official statistics showed.

But that figure was still far short of the record influx of 2010 when more than 14 million visitors flocked to see the country's sites.

