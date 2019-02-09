Netherlands reports dozens Brexit-related company moves from UK

More than 40 companies last year moved, or said they would move, their operations from Britain to the in response to uncertainties, Dutch authorities reported on Saturday.

The combined moves of 42 companies will translate into the shift of just under 2,000 jobs and of 291 million euros (USD 330 million) in investments, the Dutch agency for foreign investment said in a statement.

Most of the companies are British, but some are from or the US.

The welcomed the figures, with saying that "due to the growing international uncertainty surrounding and changing global trade policies, the importance of a good Dutch business climate for all of us is continually increasing".

The list includes Japanese Norinchukin, company TVT Media, financial services providers and Azimo, and UK P&I, the agency said.

Some of the companies were also looking at moving some operations elsewhere in the European Union, including Germany, and Ireland, it said.

In addition to relocations by corporates, the (EMA), an EU agency, has said that it will move from to as it cannot legally remain in a non-EU country.

Britain is to leave the on March 29, and uncertainty about the shape of any agreement with by that date has created unease in the business community, with many British and multinational companies having already announced moves to elsewhere in the EU.

