Cong-led UDF wins 11 seats; leads in 8 in Kerala

In a spectacular showing, the opposition Congress-led UDF was heading for a landslide, winning 11 seats and leading in eight others out of the 20 seats in Thursday.

Ruling CPI(M)-led LDF was leading in only one seat - Alapuzha, according to data provided by the Election Commission on its website about the counting of votes polled in the April 23 single phase elections in the state.

BJP's hopes of opening its account from the state this time were dashed again with Alphons Kannanthanam trounced in Ernakulam.

In Kasargod in north Kerala, Rajmohan Unnithan of defeated LDF's K P Satheeshchandran by over 40,000 votes.

two-time sitting from scored a hatrick of victory from the seat.

Ragahavan, who faced bribery allegation following a sting operation during the poll campaigning, defeated CPI(M) sitting MLA, A Pradeep Kumar by over 85,000 votes.

Congress' Benny Behennan, MLA K Muraleedharan, Ramya Haridas, Dean Kuriakose, K Sreekantan, Hibi Eden, T N Prathapan are other candidates who emerged victorious.

In Vadakara, K Muraleedharan, son of late K Karunakaran, won by over 84,000 votes against CPI(M) strongman and the party's former district P Jayarajan.

UDF convenor defeated LDF's sitting and actor Innocent with a margin of over 1.32 lakh votes in Challakudy.

Ramya won from the reserved constituency of Alathur with a margin of over 1.58 lakh votes against her nearest rival and two-time sitting CPI(M) P K Biju.

Kuriakose wrested the Idukki seat from the CPI(M) backed with a margin of 1.71 lakh votes.

Sreekantan, who proved to be a dark horse and never featured in any exit poll or survey, defeated two-time CPI(M) MP M B Rajesh by a lead of over 11,000 votes in Palakkad.

Eden romped home in Ernakulam defeating P Rajeev of CPIM by over 1.60 lakh votes and pushing Kannanthanam to the third spot while Prathapan triumphed over Rajaji of CPI in Thrissur by over 93,000 votes.

Congress' two time sitting MP, Anto Antony was declared winner from the Pathnamthitta constituency, where he trounced CPI(M)'s Veena George, MLA, by a margin of over 44,000 votes.

BJP-NDA candidate K Surendran came a poor third in the constituency, where the saffron party had pinned its hopes for opening its on the Sabarimla women entry issue.

After the decided to implement the September 28 verdict of the supreme court allowing women of menstrual age to offer prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa, protests had erupted in many parts of the state which was led by and right wing outfits and supported by BJP.

(Mani) candidate won from the Kottayam constituency. He defeated CPI(M) candidate N Vasavan by a margin of over one lakh.

