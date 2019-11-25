Sundram Fasteners chairman gets 'Quality Ratna' award

Chairman of Sundram Fasteners Ltd Suresh Krishna has been presented with the 'Quality Ratna' award by trade body Confederation of Indian Industry.

A citation was also presented to him, which read, "Suresh Krishna has been a role model for society in embracing quality, in both personal and professional life"



"He (Krishna) pioneered the constitution of TPM Club of India in collaboration with the Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance in 1998 and was its first chairman", the citation said.

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda presented the award to Krishna during the 27th Quality Summit organised by CII Institute of Quality in Bengaluru recently, a press release said.

