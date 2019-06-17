Suspected IED found near Navi Mumbai school

A suspected low intensity bomb was Monday found near a school in in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said.

Police was alerted after a passerby found the suspected explosive with electric wiring and an attached battery near New Sudhagad School, an said.

"The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the Dog Squad has arrived at the site. It seems like a low intensity IED. Work on examining and defusing it is underway at a vacant spot close to where it was found," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)