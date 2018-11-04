Suspected militants succumb to injuries after mob assault

Two unidentified men, who were assaulted by a mob at Assam's district after they were found carrying arms and ammunition, have succumbed to injuries, a said on Sunday.

The men, suspected to be militants, were rescued by the police on Saturday evening and taken into custody from a bus stop at Harinagar in Lakhipur sub-division of the district, he said.

They were then admitted to Silchar Medical College Hospital in a serious condition.

"As the two men are yet to be identified, we could not inform their family members. They were badly beaten up by the mob at the bus stop and were taken to the hospital in a critical condition," the said, adding that the duo succumbed to the injuries on Saturday night.

Superintendent of Police had earlier told that three AK-56 rifles, one Chinese-make LMG, one 12 bore single barrel and one 5.56 mm rifles were seized from the possession of the two men.

Roshan also credited local people for the apprehension and said the duo had come from district.

The incident comes three days after five Bengali-speaking individuals were gunned down by a group of assailants at district.

