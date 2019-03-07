Suspects apprehended for attack on power discom team in Delhi: Official

Police have apprehended some suspects in connection with an alleged attack on a team of power distribution company BRPL, during a raid to check power theft in area of east Delhi, an said Thursday.

The team of (BRPL) was attacked by a and his men, while it was removing illegal wires in Shastri Nagar area in Geeta Colony, on February 26, said a BSES

Police apprehended a few suspects in connection with the attack on Wednesday and interrogated them, he said.

"The unprovoked attack on the team took place when they were sprucing-up the local network and removing the illegal wires from an near a house in Shastri Nagar," the said.

"The goons suddenly came out of a shop of a and physically attacked them injuring two. They were joined by the himself," he added.

Another team of the discom was attacked recently in Jhatikira village of Najafgarh in west Delhi, in which three persons were injured, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)