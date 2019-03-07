Suspects apprehended for attack on power discom team in Delhi: Official

Police have apprehended some suspects in connection with an alleged attack on a team of power distribution company BRPL, during a raid to check power theft in Geeta Colony area of east Delhi, an official said Thursday.
The team of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) was attacked by a property dealer and his men, while it was removing illegal wires in Shastri Nagar area in Geeta Colony, on February 26, said a BSES spokesperson.
Police apprehended a few suspects in connection with the attack on Wednesday and interrogated them, he said.
"The unprovoked attack on the team took place when they were sprucing-up the local network and removing the illegal wires from an electricity pole near a house in Shastri Nagar," the spokesperson said.
"The goons suddenly came out of a shop of a local property dealer and physically attacked them injuring two. They were joined by the property dealer himself," he added.
Another team of the discom was attacked recently in Jhatikira village of Najafgarh in west Delhi, in which three persons were injured, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU