Sustainable Fashion Ecosystem in India Gets a Boost as Netherland-based Fashion for Good Launches its Asia Programme in Partnership With Intellecap

/ -- Innovative startups from India with disruptive sustainability solutions applicable to the fashion supply chain will now have the opportunity to be part of a Asia innovation programme launched by Fashion for Good, supported by Intellecap.

India is not only a global leader in manufacturing and one of the largest consumer markets for fashion, it is also increasingly a hotspot for innovators that tap into the growing opportunities to create value and impact both socially and environmentally from a transition towards a circular economy. With a rich heritage in textile manufacturing and production, Fashion for Good, Intellecap's Circular Apparel Innovation factory (CAIF) and its Indian corporate partners are seeking to spark and scale promising innovations from this region that have the potential to disrupt the current fashion supply chain worldwide. Of particular interest will be the unique perspective of home-grown innovators focusing in key areas including raw materials, dyeing and finishing, manufacturing, retail, end-of-use and transparency and traceability.

"We are pleased to see the Fashion for Good innovation platform expanding to Asia; together we will continue to work on promoting and growing the sustainable technologies originating from the FFG platform. We are looking forward to work with these technologies to fuel next set of growth in manufacturing for us with the aim of growing with drastically less environmental impact," said Punit Lalbhai, Board of Directors; Arvind Limited.

"Our team at Intellecap is very excited to work with Fashion for Good to scale up sustainable fashion innovations in India. Our organizations share a similar vision of putting entrepreneurship in the center of change, and by joining forces, we believe we can build a powerful ecosystem to nurture and grow high impact innovations that are needed to bring India's fashion industry on a more sustainable growth path," said Stefanie Bauer, CAIF Intellecap.

Fashion for Good is working on scaling innovations in the region, by catalysing collaborative pilots, which address areas such as making organic cotton traceable and solutions for the treatment of waste water from the apparel manufacturing process.

Katrin Ley, Managing Director of Fashion for Good, explains: "Working closely with these local partners enables us to promote the transition of the fashion industry towards more sustainable, circular practices as well as the betterment of social and environmental issues."



Leading up to the programme launch, Intellecap and Fashion for Good would host a series of events across India to engage the Indian sustainable textile ecosystem. A first joint event was hosted on 25th of June in Bangalore, followed by an event in the context of this year's Lakme Fashion Week on 23rd of August, and culminating in a investor showcase at this year's Sankalp Forum 2019 in November 2019 in Mumbai.

Eligible Innovators can apply to the Programme here: LINK



About Fashion for GoodFashion for Good is the global initiative that is here to make all fashion good. It's a global platform for innovation, made possible through collaboration and community. With an open invitation to the entire apparel industry, Fashion for Good convenes brands, producers, retailers, suppliers, non-profit organisations, innovators and funders united in their shared ambition.

At the core of Fashion for Good is our innovation platform. Through our Fashion for Good Accelerator Programme we give promising start-up innovators the expertise and access to funding they need in order to grow. Our Scaling Programme supports innovations that have passed the proof-of-concept phase, with a dedicated team that offers bespoke support and access to expertise, customers and capital. Our Good Fashion Fund will catalyse access to finance to shift at scale to more sustainable production methods.

Fashion for Good also acts as a convener for change. In October 2018, the Fashion for Good Experience has opened the world's first interactive tech museum dedicated to sustainable fashion innovation. In its hub in Amsterdam, Fashion for Good also houses a Circular Apparel Community co-working space, creates open-source resources like its Good Fashion Guide about circular apparel.

Fashion for Good's programmes are supported by founding partner C&A Foundation and corporate partners adidas, C&A, BESTSELLER, Galeries Lafayette Group, Kering, Otto Group, PVH Corp., Stella McCartney, Target and Zalando and affiliate partners Arvind and Nrrona.

About Circular Apparel Innovation Factory (CAIF):



Intellecap, supported by the DOEN Foundation, launched the Circular Apparel Innovation Factory (CAIF) in 2018. CAIF is an initiative that brings together a variety of stakeholders in the apparel industry in India to shift the industry from its current 'take-make-dispose' approach, to one that is more circular across the lifecycle. CAIF's is an industry-led platform aiming to build a circular apparel and textile industry. Our mission is to build capabilities and the ecosystem needed for a transition towards a circular textile and apparel industry in South Asia. We leverage the Aavishkaar approach of creating impact at scale through providing access to capital, knowledge, and networks throughout the journey of a circular innovation.

About Intellecap:



Intellecap is a pioneer in building enabling ecosystems and channeling capital to create and nurture a sustainable & equitable society. Founded in 2002, Intellecap works across critical sectors like Agriculture, Livelihoods, Climate Change, Clean Energy, Financial Services, Gender & Inclusion, Healthcare, Water and Sanitation, and has delivered over 500 global engagements across 40+ countries and syndicated investments of over $500 Million USD in Capital. Intellecap through its presence in India and Africa, provides a broad range of Consulting, Research and Investment Banking Services, to Multilateral Agencies, Development Finance Institutions, Social Enterprises, Corporations, Investors, Policy Makers and Donors. Our common action platform, Sankalp Forum, one of the largest global inclusive development platforms, brings together the ecosystem to shape the way markets work for delivering the SDGs 2030.

For more details, please visit, https://www.intellecap.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)