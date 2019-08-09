Suzuki India announces launch of GIXXER 250 priced at Rs 1.59 lakh

-
ALSO READ
Suzuki Motorcycle launches MotoGP edition of GIXXER SF priced Rs 1.1 lakh
Suzuki launches new 155cc Gixxer: Check out the price, specifications
Suzuki eyes double-digit market share in 150cc segment by next year
Cost-cutting, localisation, improve margins: Maruti's priorities for the yr
Maruti Suzuki Q4 preview: Brokerages expect slim revenue growth, profit dip
-
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Friday announced the launch of its GIXXER 250 bike priced at Rs 1,59,800 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The latest addition to the GIXXER portfolio, the Suzuki GIXXER 250 is powered by a four-stroke 249cc engine mounted on an easy to handle chassis developed exclusively for Indian market, SMIPL said in a statement.
It is equipped with six-speed gearbox with dual channel anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) offering better braking efficiency, it added.
"This product is a true reflection of Suzuki's legacy in developing high performance motorcycles of superior quality backed by cutting-edge technology. With this addition to the GIXXER portfolio, we look forward to ride upwards and continue the growth momentum," SMIPL Company Head Koichiro Hirao said.
He said in the last five years, the GIXXER brand has become synonymous with Suzuki's attributes of quality, style and performance.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU