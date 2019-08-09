Larsen and Toubro, HDFC, Paytm donate Rs 14.80 cr to Bihar CM's relief fund

-
ALSO READ
Nitish inducts 8 new ministers in Bihar Cabinet; allies BJP, LJP left out
Mahagathbandhan goes soft on Bihar CM Nitish, says 'not allergic' to anyone
25 dead, 2.5 million people affected in flash floods in Bihar: Nitish Kumar
L&T power business bags Rs 7,000-cr order from SJVN Thermal in Bihar
We will fight 2020 Bihar elections with BJP, says Nitish Kumar
-
Top officials of Larsen and Toubro Ltd, HDFC Bank and Paytm have donated about Rs 15 crore to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund in Bihar.
A cheque of Rs 10 crore was presented to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by the CEO and MD of Larsen and Toubro Shailesh Roy in presence of assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday, a release said.
HDFC Banks head for the eastern region Sandeep Kumar handed over a cheque of Rs four crore to Kumar, while Paytm donated Rs 80 lakh, the release said.
The chief minister lauded the three corporate entities for displaying their commitment towards social causes.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU