Larsen and Toubro, HDFC, Paytm donate Rs 14.80 cr to Bihar CM's relief fund

The chief minister lauded the three corporate entities for displaying their commitment towards social causes

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO, Paytm
Top officials of Larsen and Toubro Ltd, HDFC Bank and Paytm have donated about Rs 15 crore to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund in Bihar.

A cheque of Rs 10 crore was presented to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by the CEO and MD of Larsen and Toubro Shailesh Roy in presence of assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday, a release said.

HDFC Banks head for the eastern region Sandeep Kumar handed over a cheque of Rs four crore to Kumar, while Paytm donated Rs 80 lakh, the release said.

The chief minister lauded the three corporate entities for displaying their commitment towards social causes.
First Published: Fri, August 09 2019. 09:25 IST

