Sweltering conditions in Pb, Hry despite pre-monsoon rains

Punjab and Haryana was under the grip of sweltering conditions Friday even as maximum temperatures in the two states and their joint capital Chandigarh fell by around five notches.

Many places in Haryana and Punjab were lashed by pre-monsoon shower, with Chandigarh receiving 0.6 mm of rains, the department said.

Relative humidity in most parts of Punjab, Haryana oscillated between 60 to 98 per cent.

Hisar recorded a high of 39.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Patiala 37.7 degrees Celsius, Ambala 37.3 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 37 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 36.6 degrees Celsius, Chandigarh 36.5 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 35.6 degrees Celsius and Karnal 35 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Amritsar was four notches below the normal.

The weatherman has predicted light to moderate rainfall in most parts of Punjab and Haryana tomorrow.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)